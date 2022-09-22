Day 7, Film 19: Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of his script as he films for a new project in Glasgow

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Kapoor made his acting debut in 2012 with romance Ishaqzaade which was commercially successful and earned him several awards. He has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication and has been a part of movies like Gunday, Tevar, Ki & Ka, Bhoot Police, Half Girlfriend, Finding Fanny, 2 States, and others. Recently, the actor jetted off to Glasgow, United Kingdom for the shooting of his upcoming movie.

Now, Arjun shared a sneak peek of his script reading session as he films for his new project. Reportedly, Bhumi Pednekar is also a part of this movie. Reportedly, the untitled romantic comedy features both supremely fun and entertaining roles. The duo will be shooting around London for about a month-long schedule. The film will also be shot in Mumbai and maybe a few more cities in India. The latest rumours have it that this project is set to be directed by Mudassar Aziz. However, there has been no confirmation about it.