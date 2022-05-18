Day 96, shot 14: Karan Johar gives glimpse of shooting of Ranveer Singh, Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Unless you are living under a rock, you must know that the shooting of filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is underway. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in key roles and it marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy. Every now and then, Karan Johar shares sneak peeks of the shooting from the sets with his millions of followers on social media. For those unaware, Karan is returning to the director’s chair with this film after 6 years.

Speaking of which, a few hours ago, Karan took to the stories section of Instagram to share a picture of a clapboard amid the shooting of the film. While sharing the snap, he wrote, “Day 96”. To note, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

See Karan Johar’s post here:

Meanwhile, Dharmendra also shared a photo with his co-star Shabana Azmi. Sharing the unseen picture, Dharmendra wrote about his love for the camera. He sweetly captioned the photo, "Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se … aur Camere ko …. Shaid mujh se. (I love the camera and the camera loves me back, maybe)." In the picture, he can be seen wearing a checkered muffler and blazer, while Shabana Azmi looks radiant in a pink and blue saree.

Earlier, Karan officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!"

He further added, "Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023."

