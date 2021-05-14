A day after Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releases, 'Boycott Radhe' trends on Twitter

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer released yesterday worldwide and on OTT platforms. While the reviews have been mixed from audiences, Twitterati have been calling for a boycott of the actioner in their tweets.

A highly awaited film for fans of was Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and it finally released on May 13, 2021, in cinemas and OTT platforms. The film stars Salman in the lead with and Randeep Hooda. While the film's trailer and music received an overwhelming response, the film itself has been getting mixed reviews from audiences that have seen it. Amid all the buzz, there has been a growing trend on Twitter from netizens that have called for a boycott of the film.

While there seems to be no one reason why Twitterati are calling for 'Boycott Radhe', a series of tweets showcases that some have not liked the use of the name 'Radhe' in the title for religious reasons. Another series of tweets consist of people who have been calling for a boycott of Bollywood as a whole. Some fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have also called for the Boycott of Salman and Disha starrer Radhe. Earlier, when the trailer was launched by Salman, several social media users had called for a boycott of the film back then too.

A user wrote, "This movie already boycotted by movie lovers, Salman Khan pack your bags and plan your retirement." Another wrote, "2:50min trailer is horrible to watch .How can everyone watch this movie fully? Cliche looks , cliche Salman ,awful dance ,photoshopped body. When you guys get tired this cliche movies. And time kick out prabhudeva from directing film."

Take a look at the tweets:

#BoycottRadhe

Ye bhi koi kehene ki baat hai pic.twitter.com/l3IKtrFzCy — Suyash upadhyay (@SuyashUpadhya) May 14, 2021

Boycott bollywood movie Fully. #BoycottRadhe — Manoj Koirala (@koiralamanoj9) May 14, 2021

#BoycottRadhe This movie already boycotted by movie lovers, Salman Khan pack your bags and plan your retirement. — Satish Kumar (@SatishK94620360) May 14, 2021

Without taking Vaccination, watch Radhe at your own risk. #BoycottRadhe — Mohan Kumar S (@mohan_sachin007) May 14, 2021

#BoycottRadhe Hindu bhai log ko yah film nahi dekhni chahiye.Jay shree Ram — dinesh yadav (@yadavdinesh312) May 14, 2021

#BoycottRadhe#Radhe #RadheDay

2:50min trailer is horrible to watch .

How can everyone watch this movie fully?

Cliche looks , cliche Salman ,awful dance ,photoshopped body.

When you guys get tired this cliche movies.

And time kick out prabhudeva from directing film. — skyguardian (@imakashcp) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the film has opened to mixed reviews worldwide. The film received an overwhelming response from audiences in Dubai where it has released in cinemas. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati apart from Salman, Disha and Randeep. Randeep is essaying the role of the antagonist. The songs from the film like Seeti Maar, Dil De Diya, Zoom Zoom, Radhe have received a lot of love on YouTube from fans of Salman Khan. Radhe has been directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan Films.

