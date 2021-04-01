This Day, Last Year: Anushka Sharma's precious photo with Virat, their pet dog and a gratitude filled note.

We decided to revisit Anushka Sharma's post which she had shared on this day in 2020 when lockdown was in full force. Take a look below.

This day, last year life as we knew it changed completely. We were all confined to the four walls of our homes. Navigating so much of time, forced us to spend time with ourselves, our thoughts and our family. Today, we decided to look back on 's post which she had shared on this day in 2020 when we knew that the pandemic was here to stay and lockdowns were in full force.

The actress reflected on her blessings as she posted a gratitude filled note. "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for."

Along with her post, Anushka also shared a precious photo of her, husband Virat Kohli and their pet dog. Her note continued, "But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter."

Anushka further added, "Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all."

Over a year after the pandemic and Covid 19 lockdown restrictions, India is once more witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases with the second wave. Anushka's post is definitely a reminder that good days are yet to come and hopefully we've learned a lesson or two.

