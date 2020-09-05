Daya Shankar Pandey recalls 'Ek Ajnabee' on Teacher's Day when Amitabh Bachchan had taught him a little acting

Actor Daya Shankar Pandey considers Amitabh Bachchan his Guru.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Saturday, Pandey recalled how Big B gave him acting lessons while working together in a film.

"In school, we had different teachers for different subjects. Likewise in my acting career, I have had the opportunity to learn different subjects of acting from some of the most eminent actors of our cinema industry," said Pandey, who has featured in films such as like "Lagaan" and "Swades".

"Since I got the opportunity to work with Amitabhji, I consider him my Guru in the industry," added the actor, who got a chance to act alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the 2005 film, "Ek Ajnabee".

Sharing an anecdote, he said: "While shooting for a film, during the introduction scene with him, I felt nervous initially and was unable to look into the camera. That's when Amitabhji in an encouraging manner told me, 'Camera me dekho, scene tumhara hai, hamara nahi (look into the camera, it's your scene, not mine)'."

Bachchan then performed Pandey's scene to make him understand it better. "I couldn't believe that he enacted my scene! I am glad to have had the opportunity to work with him in this lifetime," said Pandey.

"This Teacher's Day, I would like to thank him and the others who directly and indirectly taught me acting," added, who is also known for his title role in "Mahima Shanidev Ki", currently re-airing on Dangal channel.

Credits :IANS

