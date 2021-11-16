Days after being on NCB’s radar, Ananya Panday shares a thoughtful quote about finding rainbow
Advertisement
Ananya Panday recently made the headlines for an unfortunate reason after her name had cropped up in the ongoing high profile drugs case. It was reported that a raid was conducted at Ananya’s residence, she was also summoned to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau for interrogation in the case. While a lot has been happening in the case, Ananya had been maintaining a low profile ever since. However, the Student of The Year 2 actress has now shared a thoughtful post on social media.
Advertisement
Credits: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Comments