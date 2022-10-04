Days after PDA, Ranveer Singh cheers Deepika Padukone for becoming an ambassador of luxury jewellery

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in giving couple goals and often make our hearts melt with their adorable gestures for each other. Be it at award shows or on social media, Ranveer is one such actor who never hesitates in expressing his love for his wife. Recently, an International brand named the Piku actress as their brand ambassador and like always, Ranveer took to the comments section to cheer for his wife.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The actress has been growing professionally and there is no looking back for her. Well, in all her achievements Ranveer Singh becomes her biggest cheerleader. Today too, an International brand took to their social media handle and named Deepika as their brand ambassador. Ranveer took to their comments section and replied, “My Queen! Doing us proud.”

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and Varun Sharma. He will then be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, touted to release sometime in 2023. The film boasts of an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, apart from Ranveer. He has also been reading scripts for films after his next two releases since his film with S. Shankar has reportedly been pushed further.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has an exciting lineup of films. She will next be seen in an action avatar in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Her look from the film has been released and fans are already jumping with joy to see her in this changed avatar. She also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. This is the first time she will be paired opposite Hrithik and fans are excited to watch this fresh pairing on the silver screen.

