DDLJ 25: Shah Rukh Khan shaving on set, Kajol chilling with Aditya Chopra & Karan Johar; PRICELESS BTS photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocks 25 years today. On the silver jubilee of the film, Yash Raj Films shared some behind-the-scenes photos that will take you down memory lane.

Today marks a milestone for all and Kajol fans as their iconic love story Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) completes 25 years. The Aditya Chopra directorial managed to break the box office back in 1995 and turned out to be a blockbuster. With a huge star cast and crew, DDLJ managed to make a special place in people's hearts across the globe and changed everyone's perception towards the Hindi cinema. Today, as the film clocks 25 years, Yash Raj Films shared some adorable and priceless behind-the-scenes photos on social media that will leave you nostalgic.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the makers released photos from the behind-the-scenes of the iconic film and managed to leave everyone nostalgic. From Shah Rukh's goofy moments on set to Kajol chilling with Aditya and on the sets, each photo had a special memory attached to it and fans could not stop gushing over them. In one of the photos, we could see SRK shaving on the sets while in another, the entire cast could be seen standing on the station platform and cheering together.

We also could see Aditya enacting scenes with Kajol and Shah Rukh to help them in nailing the characters of Raj and Simran perfectly. Even Karan Johar, who was seen playing SRK's friend in the film, is seen chilling with the actors and director on the sets. In one of the photos, we can also see SRK behind the camera cheering for the other actors. Seeing the photos, fans were reminded of the iconic moments from the film.

Take a look at DDLJ BTS photos:

Meanwhile, fans have been celebrating Raj and Simran's love story today as it completed 25 years. Shah Rukh and Kajol changed their DP's on Instagram and Twitter to their character photos and also their names. Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Uday Chopra, Karan Johar and others associated with the film penned heartfelt posts to mark the silver jubilee of the film.

Credits :Yash Raj Films Instagram

