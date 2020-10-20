DDLJ clocks 25 years: Anupam Kher revisits hilarious scene with Shah Rukh Khan as he celebrates iconic film

Like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Anupam Kher also changed his display picture to his character from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. Check it out below.

As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge completes 25 years, the film's cast has flooded social media to remember and share with their fans the good ol' days. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Anupam Kher revisited his hilarious scene with the film's lead hero and his onscreen son. Like SRK and Kajol, Anupam also changed his display picture to his character from the film.

Taking to Twitter, Anupam captioned his dialogues in Hindi and wrote, "Proud to be part of this film which completes 25 years today. Your love has been a constant!! Thank you!! #Pops #DDLJ25 @YRF." On Instagram, Anupam shared a couple of photos which featured some important scenes from the film. He wrote, "Proud to be part of this iconic film which completes 25 years today. Yes, your love has been a constant!! A big thank you!! JAI HO!! DharamvirMalhotra #Pops #25YearsOfDDLJ #DDLJ25 @yrf."

Check out Anupam Kher's posts below:

“हम तो सब हिंदुस्तान में फ़ेल हुए, तूने लंदन में फ़ेल हो कर दिखा दिया..."

"मोहब्बत का नाम आज भी मोहब्बत है, ये ना कभी बदली है और न कभी बदलेगी.." Proud to be part of this film which completes 25 years today. our love has been a constant!! hank you!! #Pops #DDLJ25 pic.twitter.com/H0kKs9RrpS — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 20, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to Raj Malhotra from the film and Kajol changed it to Simran. The actors also took it a step further and changed their display pictures to their characters from the film. Fans undoubtedly became nostalgic as they flooded social media.

That's not all, SRK and Kajol also shared a super special video on '25 years of celebrating love'. The video will take you on a trip down memory lane as it includes Raj and Simran's adorable moments from the film. While sharing the video, SRK remarked, "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf."

Check out the video below:

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

Click here to watch the video shared by Kajol on DDLJ's 25th anniversary.

