DDLJ composer Lalit Pandit reveals Lata Mangeshkar recorded all songs alone; refutes claims that someone sang with her

Lata Mangeshkar has been an icon in her own merit and has given the world the gift of over 50,000 songs in her glorious career spanning years and mediums. While many who gave their vocals in the same song as the late singer call it their privilege, composer Lalit Pandit claims that Mangeshkar never recorded alongside anyone.

Recently, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Lalit was heard discussing how the blockbuster album of the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge came into existence. While talking about the iconic song Tujhe Dekha To, Pandit said the entire team, including Aditya Chopra, zeroed down to onboarding Kumar Sanu.

Lalit said that there couldn’t be any other replacement for Mangeshkar. He said, “She was the constant in the film. But they didn’t sing it together.”

This was when Lalit revealed that Lata Mangeshkar liked to record her songs alone, and “whoever claims that they have sung with her, it is all untrue. In fact, people who claim that they finished recording a song in just 20-30 minutes they are lying as well. Lata ji always preferred to sing alone.”

Lalit revealed that the makers made sure there weren’t more than two assistants when she used to come for recording. According to him, the Swar Kokila would create an environment before singing where she would talk, joke, discuss things in and around, and make herself comfortable with everyone in the recording studio.

He continued, “It has always been the same with Lata ji. Whoever has worked with her is fully aware of this process. In fact, both Yash and Aditya Chopra themselves didn’t want a lot of people when she was singing.”

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is still history in making as it is the longest-running film in Indian cinema and continues to screen in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theater ever since its release. The movie’s album composed by Jatin-Lalit still remains the best friend of Indian weddings. It had some more legendary voices, including Asha Bhosle, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Udit Narayan, and Manpreet Kaur.

