DDLJ duo Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol had the most hilarious response when asked about Nysa eloping with Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes 25 years this Tuesday.

and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocks 25 years of its release into the theatres today. The 1995 romantic drama is counted among the cult movies of Bollywood. The movie that also featured Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Farida Jalal, and others in significant roles was a blockbuster hit back then. It literally ran on the theatres of Mumbai for almost two decades! For the unversed, DDLJ also marks the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra.

Talking about the lead pair SRK and Kajol, the two of them share a great bond in real life too and are best friends. Once during a rapid-fire round in the second season of Koffee With Karan (2007), the actress was asked a tricky question. She attended that particular episode with King Khan and Rani Mukerji. Kajol was asked about her reaction if eloped with her daughter Nysa 10 years later. Well, she gave quite an epic response.

The actress simply quoted the words, “Dilwale Dulhe Le Jayenge” while drawing reference to her movie co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. On the contrary, the superstar went on to say that he didn’t understand the joke and that he is too scared if she gets related to him. Meanwhile, King Khan and Kajol have featured together in many other movies that include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and others. The audience has always loved their on-screen chemistry. Both of them last featured in the movie Dilwale.

Credits :Hindustan Times

