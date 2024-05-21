DDLJ QUIZ: If you can guess 8 of these 11 questions based on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer, you are probably a true blue cinephile

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is regarded as one of the greatest films in the history of Indian cinema. The musical romance starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead was released in 1995, but it resonates in the hearts of audiences to date.

Marking the debut directorial of Aditya Chopra, this film revolves around Raj and Simran, who fall in love during a Europe trip. The story follows their fight to gain the approval of Simran’s family. Do you think that you’re a die-hard fan of DDLJ? Then prove it!

We bring to you a fun quiz with 11 questions based on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and its beloved characters, including the lead pair Raj and Simran. If you manage to answer at least 8 of these, you are probably a true blue cinephile. So go ahead and test your knowledge about this classic Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

ALSO READ: Internet can't keep calm after The Academy shares Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's DDLJ song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna