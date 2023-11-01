DDLJ to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 5 Karwa Chauth scenes from Bollywood movies that hold a special place

India is a country that has multiple festivals throughout the year. A glimpse of these celebrations can also be seen in Bollywood movies and TV shows. Karwa Chauth is one such festival that showcases the marital bond between a couple. As the country celebrates the occasion today, let us take a look at some of the memorable Karwa Chauth scenes from iconic Bollywood movies that live rent-free in the minds of cinephiles.

Memorable Karwa Chauth scenes from Bollywood movies

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Simran (played by Kajol) and Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan) won our hearts with their undying love for each other. The way she pretends to be sick in order to break the fast at the hands of Raj is indeed impressive. Moreover, the scene where they break Karva Chauth fast together is just adorable.

Yes Boss

Rahul Joshi (Shah Rukh Khan) never thought that his wife Seema Kapoor (Juhi Chawla) would observe a fast for him on Karva Chauth. However, to his shock, she does. Guilty of disrespecting his wife, he apologizes to her and succeeds in convincing her. Directed by Aziz Mirza, the romantic comedy film is based on the 1993 film For Love Or Money.

Baghban

The 2003 movie showed the pure love between Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan’s characters who long to live together in their old days. The heart-melting Karwa Chauth scene in the film is testimony of the marital bond the elderly couple share in the Ravi Chopra movie. The way the couple breaks their fast over the phone is sure to leave anyone emotional.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Chand Chupa Badal Mein is one of the iconic songs of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. However, it shows the pain of the female lead, Aishwarya Rai’s character who reminisces about the happy time when she celebrated the festival with the love of her life Salman Khan.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Needless to say, the movie is one of the iconic films of Bollywood. In the multi-starrer movie, we got to know that the mother-in-law sends sargi to her daughter-in-law on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. But what made us smile was how Kajol eventually received it from her MIL after years of her parting ways with her in-laws. The song and dance that happen during the festivities in the track Bole Chudiyan Bole Kangna is still one of the best in the film.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2023: Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra; 8 celebs who will celebrate special day for first time