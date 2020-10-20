DDLJ turns 25: Anaita Shroff Adajania who played Kajol's friend: This was my introduction to the film industry

Anaita Shroff Adajania, who portrayed the role of Kajol’s friend Sheena in DDLJ, has penned a special note.

The iconic film of Bollywood 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' has clocked 25 years today. The film starred and Kajol in lead roles. On the special occasion, Anaita Shroff Adajania, who portrayed the role of Kajol’s friend Sheena in the film, also penned a special note. DDLJ was her debut movie. Anaita shared a long post on her Instagram handle; it read as, “I was in college when Adi and Karan asked me to help them cast my college friends to play Raj and Simran’s friends in the film. This was my introduction to the film industry- a world I knew nothing about at the time. In the process they convinced me into playing Sheena. I did it for a laugh and a paid holiday to Europe with my bestie, which was a really big deal for a broke student.”

Anaita recalled shooting in Switzerland, she wrote, “I remember reaching Saanen, a small town in Switzerland, fresh off the bus (ok plane) and seeing Shahrukh in his black suit on a little bridge ...and for me I felt that he was there only for me! I’m sure whoever saw him on that bridge felt the same way - that’s why he’s Shahrukh. Kajol was just Kajol - real, instinctive, full of love (and still gives the tightest hugs ever). You have to remember that these were times when they were no entourages, no managers and mobiles, no social media...film making was much simpler, but extremely passionate. Once we were there, we were cut off from the rest of the world for over a month. We would all live together, eat together, sing together, dance together... we become a real family, under the warm gaze of a legend like Yash uncle.”

The fashion designer thanked the entire team of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and wrote, “Adi knew DDLJ from his core, and strove for nothing less than perfection. We all hung out and helped each other in ways only close knit friends and families do. Never having any acting ambitions (thankfully), I’m so glad that I was part of this brilliant film and that I can still call everyone that I worked with a friend. I’m so happy to have been a tiny part of this massive legacy.”

For the unreserved, Anaita Shroff Adajania is a well-known fashion stylist and costume designer. She has appeared in films like DDlJ and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Also Read: 25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol change Twitter name to Raj & Simran; SRK shares NEW video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

Share your comment ×