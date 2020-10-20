DDLJ Turns 25: Karan Johar shares pics with late Amrish Puri, SRK as he reminisces legendary love story

Karan Johar, who played the role of Raj Malhotra's friend Rocky in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, shared pictures from the film's sets and it will surely leave you nostalgic.

After , Kajol and Anupam Kher, took to social media to share his most memorable moments from the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. The filmmaker, who played the role of Raj Malhotra's friend Rocky in the film, shared pictures from the film's sets. While one photo shows Karan in conversation with the late actor Amrish Puri who played Kajol's onscreen father. Whereas another still, shows the group of three friends on the train in Europe.

Sharing the photos, Karan remarked how DDLJ was a 'learning ground' for him. He added, "DDLJ is so so special to me and will always be....it was my training ground ....I have indelible memories of our times on set....the film has achieved the status of being a legendary love story and I am so proud that I was a tiny part of this beautiful film!" Karan Johar also thanked Aditya Chopra for teaching him while he was on the sets of DDLJ.

"Thank you Adi for all my learning’s and all the memories ..#DDLJ25 @yrf," Karan Johar added. Karan also shared the same video as SRK which celebrates 25 years of love. Check out Karan Johar's post on the occasion of DDLJ clocking 25 years:

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher revisited his hilarious scene with his onscreen son Shah Rukh Khan. Like SRK and Kajol, Anupam also changed his social media display picture to his character from the film. Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "Proud to be part of this iconic film which completes 25 years today. Yes, your love has been a constant!! A big thank you!! JAI HO!! DharamvirMalhotra #Pops #25YearsOfDDLJ #DDLJ25 @yrf."

ALSO READ: 25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol change Twitter name to Raj & Simran; SRK shares NEW video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×