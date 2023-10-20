‘DDLJ will always be an evergreen film’: Anupam Kher shares fond memories with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocked 28 years of release on October 20. Anupam Kher shared a heartwarming message.

Written by Arpita Sarkar Published on Oct 20, 2023   |  11:40 PM IST  |  246
‘DDLJ will always be an evergreen film’: Anupam Kher shares fond memories with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
Image: Instagram

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan clocked its 28th anniversary today, on October 20. The iconic pair of SRK and Kajol in the roles of Raj and Simran is still alive in everyone's hearts. To celebrate the film's 28 years of release, Anupam Kher who played a significant role in the film, penned a heartwarming message on his social media account. 

Anupam Kher expresses gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Taking to his Instagram, Anupam Kher shared two pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and penned a heartfelt note to celebrate the 28 years of the film's release. He wrote, "Today it has been 28 years since the release of #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge film. But it still feels like yesterday I was laughingly telling Raj and Simran the philosophy of life. This will always be an evergreen film. Generations will remember it as the most modern romantic film our and their times! #dilwaledulhanialejayenge @yrf @kajol." 

