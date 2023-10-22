DDLJ's Pooja Ruparel aka Chutki praises Shah Rukh Khan; says 'He is very gracious, very graceful'

Bollywood actress Pooja Ruparel is best known for playing Kajol’s sister Chutki in the romantic blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It was her second film with Shah Rukh Khan after the 1993 comedy-drama King Uncle. Now, in a recent interview, Pooja talked about her DDLJ co-star SRK and praised him as an actor and also as a person.

DDLJ's Pooja Ruparel aka Chutki praises Shah Rukh Khan

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Pooja Ruparel opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan at a young age. Praising the actor, she said, “By DDLJ, Shah Rukh Khan was a huge star. He is such a warm, intelligent man. Unka dil kuch aur he hai (his heart is something else)."

She further added that Shah Rukh has not changed from within and stardom has not made him "hollow." Speaking about how SRK has not changed a bit, Pooja continued that he would behave the same way and is a very generous co-actor. He would help during scenes, and give tips like a senior and very helpful person. She added, "He is very gracious, very graceful.”

Recalling how she got a role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pooja said that Shah Rukh "had anything to do" with it. The actress said that the office of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan received a call from Yash Chopra's office inquiring about her. Notably, Rakesh directed her to King Uncle.

Ruparel said that in those days if someone liked your work, they would find out your number and reach out to you. That is how she got a call from them and got a photoshoot done with Kajol to check if they looked like sisters. "It was a fun photoshoot and our chemistry was good," said Pooja.

About Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was written and directed by Aditya Chopra. The film recently clocked 28 years of release. DDLJ is considered one of the superhits in the history of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. This will be his third release of the year after Pathaan and Jawan.

