De De Pyaar De 2: Shoot of Ajay Devgn starrer begins; Anil Kapoor gives first clap, graces muhurat puja

Bollywood fans get ready as Ajay Devgn is teaming up again with director Luv Ranjan and producer Bhushan Kumar for the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster De De Pyaar De, titled De De Pyaar De 2. Adding to the excitement, the film's shooting has officially begun with a muhurat puja ceremony attended by Anil Kapoor, heightening anticipation among fans.

Yes, you heard it right! The long-awaited moment has arrived as the shooting of De De Pyaar De 2 kicks off. Filming commenced in Mumbai with a traditional muhurat puja ceremony, graced by the esteemed presence of Anil Kapoor on Monday (June 3). The actor not only honored the occasion with his presence but also marked the beginning of filming with the first clap, extending his best wishes to the entire team.

Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh excitedly shared a picture on her Instagram stories, holding what appeared to be her script, with the caption, "BACK ON MY FAV SET!! DDPD2 BEGINS."

Madhavan and Ajay Devgn’s face off

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that R Madhavan has joined the cast of this romantic comedy alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. A source close to the project disclosed, “Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan had a horrific face-off in Shaitaan, and now, come 2025, the duo will again lock horns in De De Pyaar De 2. However, this time around, their on-screen chemistry will have a complete makeover, as the face-off will have a lot of comic undertones."

More about De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2 is helmed by director Anshul Sharma and backed by producers Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar from T-Series, along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg from Luv Films. The eagerly anticipated film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1st, 2025.

