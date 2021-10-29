Deadline for Aryan Khan to get released from jail is 5:30 PM; Reports

Aryan Khan will be walking out of the jail today evening, according to reports. He has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court and today as expected he will be released from the Arthur Road Jail. But ahead of that, there is some procedure which is needed to be followed. And for the same thing, the deadline is 5:30 PM. As reported by NDTV, if the 'release order' document reaches the prison by 5:30 pm today, only then he will be released otherwise he has to spend another night in the jail.

NDTV report further says a copy of the bail order from the Bombay High Court needs to be submitted to a special anti-narcotics court. This special court will issue a 'release order' that also contains any bail amount to be paid by the star kid. Then the 'release order' will be taken to the 'bail box' outside Arthur Road Jail which opens thrice a day - morning, afternoon and evening. The order has to be in by 5:30 pm today.

Earlier in the day, Satish Maneshinde had said, “We expect Aryan to be out of jail in the evening today itself. We're expecting to receive orders of HC from the HC registry today evening. As soon as we get the orders we'll produce it in Spl NDPS court for completing other formalities & get release orders for Aryan Khan.”

Aryan Khan along with seven others was arrested on October 3 following drugs bust by NCB. The department seized a huge amount of drugs from the raid.

Also Read: Excited AbRam waves to paps from Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat post brother Aryan Khan’s bail; WATCH