Dear Zindagi: 5 reasons why Shah Rukh Khan’s profound psychiatrist Jehangir Khan deserves his own spin off

Dear Zindagi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role and the 2016 release is directed by Gauri Shinde.

is one of the biggest film stars in the country for the last 29 years. He has had films mounted on his shoulder and plays the central characters in the narratives. SRK broke the mold of what a superstar is allowed to do by playing a quiet and reticent supporting character in Dear Zindagi. For all practical purposes, the film is led by and she has been garnered great reviews. SRK comes one scene prior to the interval and from that point on, it’s his show. He plays a swooning, charming, and a little OTT psychiatrist in the film who has rather unique and cinematic methods of dealing with his patients, like running on the beach.

Here are 5 reasons why Jehangir Khan played by SRK deserves his own film.

Jehangir Khan is profound

Shah Rukh Khan played one of the most profound psychiatrists who lives in Goa and acts like it. He is a bit out of the box in his methods of healing a person and believes in staying outdoor. A person often adapts to a new way of life when they have been through something which led them to a whole new perspective. Perhaps a spin-off film showing the younger self of Jehangir could answer some of those questions.

Jehangir Khan is swooning

Alia Bhatt in an interview recollected the day when she shot for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan on the beach. Director Gauri Shinde came to advise her that she must not get carried away by the fact that she is acting opposite to SRK. In the film, Kaira (Alia Bhatt) almost falls in love with Jehangir though he stops her and tells her that it has not happened to him for the first time.

Jehangir is not perfect

It is easier for a lost soul to share the experience with a like-minded human. Kaira was broken yet she could open up completely to Jehangir because he never let her feel alone. He never said that he was perfect and he has it all together. Kaira was searching for help and ended up finding herself.

Jehangir’s metaphors

It seems as though Jehangir almost sees life like a story, a narrative, or rather a piece of poetry. He often comes up with beautiful metaphors to explain his points. In one scene, he talks to Kaira about chairs and how people test and try many chairs before they find out the right one. He is relatable and entertaining.

Jehangir’s past

Dear Zindagi is about coming of age for Kaira hence we don’t delve into Jehangir’s past. Since he is a massively entertaining and amusing character, perhaps a tale that would showcase the ups and downs of his life and how he got to deal with them. Whether or not he took the right decisions as he advises other people to. Did he follow his heart and how did he become a psychiatrist.

