Dear Zindagi to Jab We Met: Bollywood movies that are should be on your feel good watch list

As the Coronavirus outbreak is spreading a lot of negativity around, here are some Bollywood movies which will give you good vibes during the lockdown.

With the COVID-19 outbreak tightening its grip over India, the situation across the country is quite intense. So far, over 59 thousand cases of coronavirus have been registered in India and around two thousand people had lost their lives. While we are fighting against this pandemic, there has been a sense of anxiety among the audience. Certainly, because our enemy is unknown and no one thought this battle and the consequent lockdown has been prevailing for much longer than we thought.

In this crisis situation, all we need is a ray of hope, a hope saying we will overcome this, a hope saying the brighter days will be back soon and of course, our means of entertainment to kill time during the lockdown. While OTT platforms are serving as our knight in the shining armours in this situation, choosing what to watch is also a task. However, given the crisis situation, we are in, movies spreading some positive energy are all we need right now. So, here we bring some feel good Bollywood vibes that you must watch during the lockdown.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara features , Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and in the lead. The movie happens to be a story of three childhood friends who are on a bachelor trip to Spain and ends up discovering themselves on the journey along with getting closer to each other. The movie perfectly captures the theme saying you have just one life, so live it as you want to instead of having regrets later.

Munna Bhai MBBS

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in the lead, Munna Bhai MBBS happens to be an all time favourite for almost every cine buff. The cute, kind hearted ‘bhai’ (goon), who had lied about being a doctor to his parents, ends up taking admission in a medical college and a hilarious journey unfolds. Bole toh sabki vaat lagti hai re mamu!

Dear Zindagi

This Gauri Shinde directorial is one of the most relevant movies in today’s time as it deals with the secret struggles or insecurities, we face within us. Starring and , Dear Zindagi is the perfect go to movie to keep your anxiety at as it will give a much needed life check about how important and unique you are and that you don’t need to match the societal norms of being an ideal child or successful woman to be satisfied in life. In fact, the life lessons given by my personal favourite Dr Jehangir Khan aka Jug (played by SRK) are a treasure which is bound to change your outlook towards life.

Queen

Directed by Vikas Bahl, this starrer is a must-watch for every Indian girl who has been raised with a thought that marriage is the ultimate goal of life. The movie revolves around a simple middle class girl whose fiancé ditches her a day before the wedding. Shattered by this, the bride to be decides to go on her honeymoon alone which turns out to be the journey of self discovery for her which makes her realise that she is much more than a boy’s approval to marry her.

Jab We Met

‘Main apni favourite hoon!’ This dialogue is a favourite for every girl around just as Geet is dear to our hearts. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met has been one of the most entertaining movies of all times. While Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bubbly character never fails to light up our mood, her chemistry with and of course her ‘Bhatinda Ki Sikhni’ avatar along with a strong storyline sums up for a super hit movie. Also, the music of Jab We Met will make you wear your dancing shoes in no time.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Starring , , Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead, this 2013 release is a slice of life. A story of four friends, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani beautifully captures all the emotions of a gang, be it creating some fun moments, going different ways in life and then reuniting after years only to find that nothing had ever changed between them. While Ranbir and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry is a treat for the audience, one can’t miss ’s item number in the movie.

Namastey London

Starring , Katrina Kaif and in the lead, Namastey London is a complete family entertainer in every sense. It is the story of every millennial family wherein the father wants his daughter to marry the guy of his choice while the latter is adamant to live it on her own terms. From the storyline to songs, Akshay’s amazing chemistry with Katrina and of course his patriotic monologue to shut the Britishers insulting India makes Namastey London a must watch. Besides, it also gives us another beautiful opportunity to experience Rishi’s magnificent charisma all over again.

