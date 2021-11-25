Dear Zindagi turns 5: Impactful scenes from Alia Bhatt & SRK starrer that taught us to love our lives

Gauri Shinde had changed most of our lives when she made Dear Zindagi. The film taught us so many life lessons and inspired us in so many ways and continues to do so even today. The film taught us that if we do not cry our hearts out then how will we be able to laugh open-heartedly. A film that most of us continue to watch even after almost 5 years of its release and feel positive about our lives after hearing life lessons by Dr Jehangir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) definitely did hit the right chords of our hearts. Today as the film completes yet another year of changing our lives in so many ways, we decided to list down 4 impactful scenes from the film that will always stay with you.

The ‘kursi’ scene

As Alia Bhatt says in this particular scene that a girl who has been involved with more than one boy romantically in her life is considered to be a girl with a bad character by society. But, Shah Rukh Khan explains it to her so beautifully that when we try several chairs before buying that one perfect chair then how can we select our life partner without trying different people.

The best relationship advice

More often we all tend to believe that our relationship is not perfect. We often judge our partners in every field and expect our relationship to excel in everything and even if it lacks one thing we feel that our relationship is not perfect. In this particular scene, SRK has again beautifully explained that there are so many special relationships in a person’s life and the romantic relationship is one of them. So why should only that relationship bear the burden of giving us all the happiness?

Sometimes the answer lies in an easy route

Most of us believe that if we have to achieve something bigger in life then we have to work hard and select the difficult route in life. But what we forget is that it is not always necessary to achieve big things by taking a difficult route, we can achieve what we want by taking a simpler way too.

Kabaddi with the sea

Life is a game and in this game, we will experience many failures and winning moments as well. Many ups and downs. But what we have to keep doing it is face it like a pro and take the challenges life throws at us and enjoy every moment. This particular scene where Shah Rukh Khan teaches Alia Bhatt to play kabaddi with the sea will remain one of the most favourite scenes in the film.

