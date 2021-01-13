Death In Bollywood: BBC docuseries on late Jiah Khan upsets netizens, Sooraj Pancholi faces flak.

The docuseries on Jiah Khan's death, which released in the UK, left many netizens upset as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same. Take a look at the reactions below.

Noted news channel BBC has released a a three-part investigative docuseries on late actor Jiah Khan's death. The series has been released only in the UK and feature three episodes under an hour. The first episode dropped on 11 January followed by the next two episodes over the next two days. The docuseries dives into the actress' demise case and the various theories that cropped up during the course of the investigation.

For the unversed, Jiah Khan had made her debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd back in 2007. She was found dead in her her residence in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb in 2013. While Jiah's mother continues to fight, the Mumbai Police and subsequent CBI investigations had ruled it as death by suicide.

The docuseries throws light on details of the case, Jiah's mother's strive for justice, unanswered questions and also features the Pancholi's. The series left many netizens upset as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same. Sooraj Pancholi, who was first touted to be the prime suspect in the case, also faced flak on Twitter.

One user wrote, "I am truly shocked that #SoorajPancholi and #adityapancholi agreed to be interviewed for #DeathInBollywood because they do NOT come out of it well." While another user drew parallels to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise last year. "Watching #Deathinbollywood! My god!!So crazy how this case is mirroring sushant's case!so glad this has been aired on British TV! Hopefully this will make more people realise the evil side of Bollywood! #boycottbollywood break the hierarchy!Thats the only way we will get justice!" tweeted a user.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Death In Bollywood below:

BBC2’s #DeathInBollywood was such an upsetting watch. I never realised the extent of it. Everything the showed which was not investigated... the tracksuit, phone history, the marks on her body. So, so sad. #justiceforjiah — Priya Mulji (@PriyaMulji) January 11, 2021

