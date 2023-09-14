‘Death has been cruel to…’: Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula mourn the loss of 'best boy' Maximus in moving notes

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s love for animals is not hidden from anyone. On various occasions, he has raised his voice against cruelty to animals. The actor himself too had a cute pet dog, Maximus. He would fondly call him ‘Maximus Kapoor’. Today, Arjun Kapoor, through an Instagram post shared the heartbreaking news of the demise of his pet.

Arjun Kapoor mourns the death of his pet, Maximus

Today, on September 14, Arjun Kapoor shared a multi-picture post on his Instagram handle as he mourned the loss of his dear pet. The Ek Villain Returns actor shared a series of adorable photographs and videos with the pet and mourned his demise. Calling him ‘best boy in the world’, Arjun accompanied the post with a poignant caption.

He wrote, “The best boy in the world…My Maximus… the kindest the sweetest the bravest the warmest the bestest…I miss u mera bacha… home is never gonna be the same ever now…I hate that u were taken from ansh n me so suddenly I don’t know how to sit at home and not have u around…Death has been cruel to us many times over and this time feels no different…I hope you fubu chocolate & Mom watch over us… take care my friend rest well sleep easy enjoy all ur treats now… will see u on the other side my maxxuuu.” Have a look:

Soon after the post was shared, several heartfelt comments started to pour in on the actor’s post. Several fans and followers extended their support and love in times of sorrow. Singer-actress Sophie Choudry commented, “Damn... I’m so sorry for yours and @anshulakapoor ‘s loss. He seemed like the sweetest boy. He will be in doggy heaven and forever in your heart.” Athiya Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Diana Penty, and Vaani Kapoor amongst others dropped red heart emojis.

Anshula Kapoor pens a heartbreaking note on the demise of her 'bundle of joy'

Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor also posted a heartbreaking post on her Instagram as she grieved for the demise of Maximus. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula posted a multi-picture post with photos featuring her four-legged companion. The post was accompanied by a long caption that reads, “No matter how many times you experience the death of someone you love, It still doesn’t prepare you for the next time you loose someone.My bundle of joy, the happiest bulldog ever, the most loving, the most caring gol matol left us yesterday. It’s been a day and it still hasn’t sunk in. I don’t know how long it will take for it to hit me. Every loss hits hard, every loss knocks the wind out of you.. and you’re never prepared”. Have a look:

Advertisement

Anshula continued, “We love you Max. Always and forever. I know mom Choco and Fubu will take good care of you on the other side. And I hope they keep you surrounded by an endless supply of peanut butter, chicken, dahi and apples”.

She concluded the caption by thanking Maximus for his unconditional love. She wrote, “Thank you for loving us unconditionally, during our darkest times and during our best times. Home is not the same without you. Love you forever my Maxalulu.”

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor on Nayanthara's performance in his Jawan review: ‘We ain’t letting go of you now’