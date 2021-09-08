Death by negligence case registered against Rajat Bedi after pedestrian hit by car dies: Report

According to a report in ANI, the person hit by actor Rajat Bedi’s car succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The police have registered a case against the actor under IPC section 304A, causing death by negligence. ANI’s tweet read, “The person who was injured and hospitalised after being hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car yesterday, succumbs to his injuries at the hospital. Police registers a case against the actor under IPC Sec 304A (causing death by negligence), further investigation underway.”

According to a report in Indian Express, Rajat Bedi was heading home to Juhu when he hit a pedestrian. The victim was identified as Rajesh Bauddha, 39, alias Rajesh Doot, a labourer. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. According to the police, the accident took place around 6.30 pm on Monday near Shitladevi bus stop on the link road in Andheri West. “After the accident, Bedi rushed the victim to Cooper Hospital and then came to the police station to report the matter. The actor claimed that the pedestrian was drunk and suddenly came in front of the car and was jaywalking. We will find out who is negligent but as per prima facie evidence, we registered an FIR against Bedi,” said an officer.

Take a look at the tweet:

#UPDATE | Mumbai: The person who was injured and hospitalised after being hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car yesterday, succumbs to his injuries at the hospital. Police registers a case against the actor under IPC Sec 304A (causing death by negligence), further investigation underway. — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

Rajat’s manager Shetty had spoken to us about the accident and said, “The guy was drunk, and suddenly came from somewhere. Rajat wasn’t driving rashly. He immediately took him to Cooper Hospital and got his treatment done. Yesterday night they were not getting blood, so Rajat arranged for that too, and was in the hospital till 12: 30 - 1. Rajat’s friend is in the hospital now who is taking care of the medication and the treatment. He had himself informed the police too.”

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Rajat Bedi’s manager says the actor wasn’t driving rashly: ‘He had himself informed the police too’