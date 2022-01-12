Death On The Nile: Ali Fazal's poster gets a loud cheer from Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza & others.

Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile is gearing up for its big release and while Agatha Christie's murder mystery adaptation is enough reason to cheer for, we have another one. Ali Fazal plays a pivotal role in the Gal Gadot starrer which will be a classic whodunnit suspense drama. On Wednesday, the actor shared a brand new character poster and left his fans, friends and followers impressed.

Ali Fazal received some serious love for his character poster and it came from his industry friends aka his cheer squad. One of the first reactions came in from his partner and actress Richa Chadha who retweeted the posters and wrote, "and BOOM! Heart full of pride so so so well done Ali."

Taapsee Pannu was also equally ecstatic as she tweeted, "Yaar tu bohot proud feel karvaata hai..maza aa gaya! @alifazal9." Rajkummar Rao also shared the poster on his Instagram Story and wrote, "This is so cool." Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Saiyami Kher, Vasan Bala, Dino Morea and Guneet Monga among others gave Ali Fazal a loud cheer on his Hollywood film.

Take a look at all the reactions to Ali Fazal's new poster of Death On the Nile:

Death On The Nile include an ensemble cast of Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

