Death On The Nile Trailer: Richa Chadha is 'proud' of Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar, Pankaj Tripathi extend wishes

Ali Fazal's next film is in Hollywood titled Death On The Nile. The trailer released on Wednesday and a bevy of Bollywood actors wished him for the film. Take a look below.

If there is one Bollywood actor in recent times that has made waves internationally, apart from , it is Ali Fazal. The 'Fukrey' star's news of working alongside Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot took social media by storm and now the trailer of their film Death On The Nile (DOTN) has released. The makers dropped Kenneth Branagh's directorial trailer on Wednesday evening and the murder mystery definitely looks interesting.

With an ensemble cast in play, Ali Fazal stars in the film alongside Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, Annette Bening and Sex Education’s Emma Mackey. Sharing the trailer and poster, Ali tweeted, "This ones for Mom. She might’ve liked it."

The actor's fiance Richa Chadha was super proud of the actor and his work. Reacting to the trailer, Richa's heartfelt note read, "She's gonna be watching! You better have done well to earn her praise. The OG Uzma auntie has blessed you with her aesthetic... And you don't disappoint, holding your own among this galaxy of stars! She's proud and so am I."

Apart from Richa, a bevy of Bollywood stars took to Twitter to congratulate Ali on his trailer. Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Nice one @alifazal9 .. can’t wait to watch and discover if you did it or not .. keep shining." Pankaj Tripathi was also elated with Ali's role and tweeted, "It feels good when our boys dominate the West. Congratulations @alifazal9."

Check out some of the reactions to Death On The Nile trailer:

she's gonna be watching! You better have done well to earn her praise. The OG Uzma auntie has blessed you with her aesthetic... And you don't disappoint, holding your own among this galaxy of stars! She's proud and so am I https://t.co/8BxBrA458L — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 19, 2020

Nice one @alifazal9 .. can’t wait to watch and discover if you did it or not .. keep shining https://t.co/vEPGFIKIX1 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 20, 2020

Ali! Feeling so much pride and joy. This trailer is amazing and seeing you in the midst if this incredible cast makes me want to dance with joy Keeping shining! Mom would have LOVED this @alifazal9 https://t.co/99fbVY53Gl — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 19, 2020

Go Aliiiiiiiiiiii! We love uuuuuu https://t.co/AuubdVxCFE — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 19, 2020

My goodness @alifazal9!!!!! What a bomb trailer, cast and YOU in it!!!! Absolutely blown away!!! Making your mama and pretty much the rest of the country look so damn fine...also special love for that moustache!! LOVE LOVE LOVE it all!!! https://t.co/X6rPed6cZb — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 20, 2020

DOTN is sequel to Branagh's 2017 directorial Murder On The Orient Express and is based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name.

