‘Death personified’: Details about Vijay Sethupathi’s character in Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara’s Jawan revealed

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen essaying the role of an anti-hero in his upcoming action thriller Jawan. The film is less than 10 days away from release and the fans are eagerly waiting to experience the magic the duo of SRK and director Atlee have created. The promotions of the movie are in full swing and the much anticipated trailer has been released. The trailer has received a magnificent response as the fans got a glimpse of the different disguises the superstar will adapt in the film. They also got to see his chemistry with the leading lady Nayantahra and his intense face off with the lead antagonist Vijay Sethupathi. Now, more details about Vijay’s character have been revealed and how he will play a villain in SRK’ story.

Vijay Sethupathi’s character in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan gave sleepless nights to editor

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was present at the grand pre-release event of Jawan in Chennai. Many members of the cast and crew were also in attendance including director Atlee, music director Anirudh Ravichander, editor Ruben, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and many others. During the event, the team talked about their experiences on the set and also revealed details about the film and their characters. Talking about Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist in the movie, editor Ruben stated, “I love Vijay Sethupathi… Most importantly the films where he is the villain. In Jawan, he has played a character which is death personified. His role gave me sleepless nights.”

At the same event, filmmaker Atlee praised Vijay’s nature and determination, saying, “There’s no one out there like you. No hero has the guts to do what you do. You don’t care about anything and keep walking forward and we follow you… No one will realize the heights you are reaching now. They will all know in retrospect.”

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani in key roles and Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. The film is slated to release in cinemas on September 7.

