Decoding Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding ensembles: 200 artisans, 30,000 Swarovski crystals and more

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have everyone’s attention these days. The couple who were dating each other for a long time now are finally hitched for life. The Shershaah couple tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst close friends and family. Their wedding pictures look straight out of a fairytale and the internet is gushing over the gorgeous-looking couple. For a couple of days, Sidharth and Kiara have been sharing stunning pictures of them in their wedding attire. You all must have seen these pictures countless times, but today we take you through what went behind their ensemble. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding ensembles

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s weeklong wedding celebrations was spread across Jaisalmer, Delhi and Mumbai, spent with their family and friends. Manish Malhotra, who designed all their outfits said, “Weddings always hold a special place for me. It is the onset to new beginnings and of two people, however knowing the couple Kiara and Sid personally and together, made this wedding extra special.” Not only did Manish design all the looks of the bride and the groom but he also took it on himself to make both sides' families look stylish as well. There were 16 (sixteen) couture creations that the couple decided to embrace throughout all their wedding festivities for all the occasions that involved complete looks where every detail of the look was styled out by Manish himself.

Over 200 artisans came together to produce an ethereal version of Manish Malhotra’s vision for Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding ensembles. Reputed for mastering his famous colour gradations, in hues of Empress Rose, a series of three dyes were specially created for the shading of Kiara’s ombre lehenga. After learning on how Rome holds a soft spot in both their hearts in their journey together, the couturier decided he wanted to add a personal touch by incorporating glimpses of the Roman domes, a crucial entity in the Roman architectural legacy. 3700 (Three thousand Seven Hundred) hours went into the creation. 30,000 (Thirty thousand) Lush Swarovski crystals were embellished to embody MM’s signature sparkle.

With Manish Malhotra’s high diamond jewellery launching in March, Kiara Advani was seen adorning the bridal look from the collection in a set of natural diamonds and Zambian Emeralds. For Sidharth, Manish wanted to personalise a creation which exuded the classic regalia. Over 3000 hours were spent in constructing the metallic gold sherwani with ivory threadwork and badla work handcrafted with utmost finesse. The outfit also experienced a special technique of Zardozi and Swarovski crystals that was carefully embroidered using a two-layer process, a specialised craft, to enhance the sherwani further teamed with the traditional dhoti to give the royal finish to the look. Wearing the maharaja uncut diamond necklace paired with a natural diamond kalgi on his gold safa perfected the fusion highlights. Manish Malhotra ensures that he conveys all the elegant aesthetics for this Manish Malhotra Bride and Groom.

