Decoding Rani Mukerji's theatre exclusivity; Understanding her choices, decisions & thought process

Rani Mukerji has been in the film biz for over 25 years now. Her films are just as anticipated as they were decades back. Her last film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway did respectable numbers theatrically, despite the dramatic change in audiences' taste and preferences, and now is getting a lot of love digitally as well. It is difficult to remain so relevant in an industry with so many new faces gracing the showbiz. What makes Rani Mukerji the phenomenon that she is? What makes her the timeless classic that doesn't fail to woo audiences even after 25 years of her sticking around?

In an interview following the success of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in theatres, Rani Mukerji, in a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, shared her process as a filmmaker, that has resulted in her becoming the reckoning force that she is today.

Rani Mukerji's Theatre Exclusivity Results In No Confusion With Respect To Where Her Film Is Releasing

Rani Mukerji firstly is very selective of the films she works on and upon that, she has a clause that all her films should have a theatrical premiere before a satellite and a digital premiere. Her exclusivity to theatres has been very crucial in her long term success as her films are generally associated with theatrical viewing, even if they are relatively niche or appeal to a small section of the audience. In other words, there is absolutely no confusion on whether her film is releasing directly on OTT or in theatres because she has associated herself to the big screen.

Rani Mukerji Consumes A Lot Of Content From World-Over And Observes What Audiences Wish To Watch

Rani takes up subjects that resonate with her and films that hit her on a personal level. She puts herself in the audiences' place and tries to understand what people want to watch. Before zeroing down upon her next film, she consumes a lot of content from round the globe, to understand what audiences these days like to watch and then moulds her film choices to coincide with the viewers' tastes. The movie industry is majorly dependent on viewers because they drive the numbers so it is necessary to keep them in picture while making a decision.

Rani Mukerji Ensures There Is Good Breathing Space Between Her Movie Releases

The actress is a keen observer. She is well aware of her film's business and the audience reception. She gives enough breathing space between her films and that helps audiences totally relish one film of hers before the other one releases. This is the liberty that actresses like Rani Mukerji can take because they don't have much to prove and don't have to crave for attention like the new generation stars, who have to make a constant effort to remain in the public glare.

Rani Mukerji Doesn't Over-Expose Herself And Remains Lowkey Most Of The Year

Rani Mukerji doesn't overexpose herself. She keeps her profile lowkey and is mostly seen when her film is about to release. When an actress of her stature is not visible much, their visibility is an indication that their film release is round the corner. Every step that actresses like Rani Mukerji take, reap benefits when the content of the film resonates with the audiences that it is made for.

Mrs Chatterjee Did Reasonably Well Theatrically

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway had a very controlled release. It netted slightly over Rs 1 crore on its first day but the lifetime total went well over Rs 20 crores in the full run. The film also performed strongly, internationally, as a result of which the lifetime worldwide collections ended at around Rs 35 crores. The number is very significant for a kind of film that is generally preferred to be watched on OTT.

Rani Mukerji's Next Film Is Still A Mystery

Rani Mukerji's next film is still a mystery. Even when she was asked about her next film, she remained tight-lipped. That's the beauty of a sensation like her, who is still at the top of her game after over 25 years.

You can watch Rani Mukerji's latest release, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, now on its authorised digital platform.

