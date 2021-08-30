Dedh Bhiga Zameen: Khushali Kumar visits Jhansi ahead of her shoot schedule to prepare for her character

Actress Khushali Kumar has been making headlines for a while now owing to her exciting role in the upcoming film Dedh Bhiga Zameen opposite Pratik Gandhi. The daughter of the late Gulshan Kumar, Khushali will play the female lead in the film. The makers announced the title of the movie and shared the first poster as well. Backed by Hansal Mehta, Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh, the film has gone on floors and has begun production in the culture-rich city of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

A couple of weeks back, the official Twitter handle of Bhushan Kumar's T-Series posted the first look poster of the film. “Fighting for what's rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi," the tweet read.

The actress Khushalii Kumar jetted off to Jhansi a few days prior to her shoot schedule to understand the town better and get into the skin of the character. Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushali dropped a picture from Jhansi. Sharing a glimpse, she wrote, “Moments spent with gratification at the ghats of Betwa river & admiring our beautiful country’s deep-rooted culture and beauty.”

Earlier, Pratik Gandhi had also taken to his Instagram handle and posted pictures from the first day of the shoot. He wrote, “A story of a common man's struggle to fight for what's rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi.” A few days back he had also shared the picture with Khushali Kumar.

The film is a family drama that is likely to showcase the struggle of a common man’s fight for his rights.

