Deepak Chahar bumps into Kapil Sharma & John Abraham at the airport; See photo

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar enjoyed a fan moment at the airport as he was travelling for his next match. The right-arm bowler ran into comedian Kapil Sharma and John Abraham and was seen beaming with joy. He clicked a picture with the two and penned a sweet caption while sharing it on Instagram.

The cricketer said, “Was lovely meeting you John bhai and Kapil Paji. On to the next one #southafrica #traveling #partner #india #bleedblue @thejohnabraham @kapilsharma.” In the picture shared by him, Deepak has donned a green sweatshirt which is matched with black shorts. On the other hand, comedian Kapil opted for a comfy pink hoodie which was topped over a black t-shirt. Meanwhile, John Abraham flaunted his chiselled physique in an all-black look.

Take a look at the photo here:

This photo comes after Kapil Sharma also took to social media to share a picture alongside Chahar and Ishaan Kishan. In the selfie clicked by the comedian, the cricketers smile while striking a pose for the camera. While sharing the photo, Kapil said, “Any guess ? Who all r there in this picture?” Check it out below:

Speaking of John’s professional front, the star is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Satyameva Jayate 2. Helmed by Milap Zaveri, this vigilante action film is an official sequel to the 2018 released film of the same name. Apart from John, the movie also sees Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles. Although nothing much about the plot has been revealed, the trailer gives fans an idea that the film is about the fight against injustice and misuse of power. After facing several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Satyameva Jayate 2 released theatrically today.

