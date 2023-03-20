Deepak Tijori files an FIR against co-producer Mohan Nadar for cheating him of Rs 2.6 crore

Actor and director Deepak Tijori has filed a complaint against producer Mohan Gopal Nadar at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. He has claimed that he was duped of Rs 2.6 crores by Mohan. Reportedly, Tijori filed an FIR on March 15. The case has been registered by Mumbai Police and Mohan is booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.

Deepak Tijori files FIR against Mohan Gopal Nadar

According to ANI, Mumbai Police has already started investigating the matter. Deepak told Mumbai Police that Mohan joined him to co-produce a thriller named Tipppsy. The actor was supposed to direct the project. He told the cops that the film was scheduled to be shot in London in 2019. Deepak entrusted Nadar with Rs 2 crores and 60 lakhs. But he said that the film was not completed in time. After he asked for the repayment of the money, Mohan kept dodging him by giving excuses. Deepak also said that the cheques provided by Mohan kept bouncing and which is why he decided to file a complaint against him. The officer at Amboli said that they have started the investigation and no arrest has been made so far.

Deepak has worked in several hit films like Aashiqui, Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Anjaam, Ghulam, Baadshah and others.