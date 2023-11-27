Deepak Tijori REVEALS Mohit Suri stole his idea for Zeher; calls it 'big betrayal'

Deepak Tijori is an Indian actor who worked in several movies in supporting roles and finally headlined the film 1993 film Pehla Nasha. He then moved to filmmaking and started his directing career with Oops in 2003. In a recent interview, the actor-director spoke about his first betrayal as a filmmaker which came from Indian film director Mohit Suri.

Deepak Tijori reveals how Mohit Suri stole his idea and betrayed him

While in an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Deepak Tijori delved deep into his acting and filmmaking career. During the chat, he revealed that Mohit Suri stole his idea and made his first film Zeher on it. Sharing the incident, he said that ever since he moved to making movies, he wanted to work with Mahesh Bhatt. Hence, he went to him to narrate a film.

“While he was on the treadmill, he heard me for like 15-20 minutes and then he said, ‘I did not enjoy it. Forget it.’ I was like okay. As I went out, I saw Mohit Suri and K.D. waiting outside. Mohit was a kid; he hadn't started his career at that time. He must have been searching for his subject. I told Mohit, ‘Just tell Bhatt saab to listen to me once! You go and see that film Out Of Time and show it to him anyhow'." To this, Mohit responded positively and Tijori left.

However, a couple of days later, filmmaker Anurag Basu, informed him that Mohit was working on the idea that he had narrated to Bhatt. “I felt so angry because I thought of the Bhatts as family. I mean, this is my second career, and this is my life. The first betrayal of my second career, and such a big betrayal,” the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor said adding that til today, Mohit has never come in front of him and admitted that he betrayed him.

Tijori further added, “Zeher, his first film, it was my idea. If he had just told me what he did. What difference would it have made? I was working with Udita (Goswami) in Fox, so many times I wanted to tell her. But eventually, they got married and they are happy. I am happy for them,” he concluded saying that in the recent past, he mistakenly called Mohit Suri who received his call too. But after he disconnected the call, Suri didn’t call him back and admitted his mistake that happened decades ago.

