‘Deepika is Amar, I am Akbar, John is Anthony'- Shah Rukh Khan's message on inclusivity wins hearts-VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has received a thunderous response, and the film has been shattering a number of box-office records daily. Yesterday, the team of Pathaan decided to come together to speak on the historic hit created by the film at the global box office. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand interacted with the media at the press meet, and expressed joy at the film’s success. During the interaction, Shah Rukh Khan also compared himself, Deepika and John to ‘Amar, Akbar, Anthony’- characters from Manmohan Desai's 1977 film, and shared the message of love, unity and inclusivity.

A video from yesterday’s Pathaan event is going viral on social media, and it shows King Khan comparing himself and his co-stars to Amar Akbar Anthony. “This is Deepika Padukone , she is Amar, I’m Shah Rukh Khan, I’m Akbar and John is Anthony… We are ‘Amar, Akbar, Anthony’. And this is what makes cinema. There are no differences any one of us have for anybody any culture, any aspect of life,” he said. SRK further added that they are hungry from the audience’s love, and that the crores of box-office collection isn’t as important as the love they receive from their fans.

Shah Rukh Khan says ‘we’re hungry for audience’s love’

“We love you and that's why we make films. We love you to give us love. We are hungry for audience’s love. All these crores are not important… The love we receive…nothing is bigger than that,” the actor said. He further added that when artistes make films, their aim is to spread happiness, kindness, love and brotherhood. “Even when I’m playing a bad guy in ‘Darr’ or John is bad in this film… We are just playing characters. None of this is meant to hurt any sentiment. It is just entertainment,” he said.

Needless to say, Shah Rukh’s beautiful message struck a chord with fans. The video was also shared on Reddit, and while one Reddit user wrote, “Ek hi to dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge Shah Rukh!,” another one wrote, “I loveeeee the analogy SRK made here. He really is a national treasure !!”