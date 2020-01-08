Deepika Padukone on 1 year of marriage: Ranveer Singh & I are together, at the same time we are our own people

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completed a year to their marriage in November 2019. In a recent chat, Deepika opened up about changes in Ranveer and her after their marriage.

Among the popular couples, and are the ones who have managed to grab the attention every time they step out together. Deepika and Ranveer recently completed a year to their marriage in November 2019 and fans of the two saw them visit 2 holy places with their families. Post marriage, fans of Deepika have felt that the Chhapaak actress has become more carefree and has opened up more. In a recent interview, Deepika reflected on changes in her and Ranveer after 1 year of marriage.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Deepika shared that despite being married to Ranveer, she and the Simmba actor have retained their own identities. The Chhapaak star mentioned that both of them have rubbed off on each other in their own ways. Deepika revealed that Ranveer has become more professional and disciplined after marriage and on the other hand, she has embraced her ‘quirky’ side more. She joked about supporting Ranveer in his dressing sense and mentioned that often people close to them forget that they are married.

(Also Read: Ranveer Singh wishes his 'marshmallow' Deepika Padukone on her birthday by sharing an adorable childhood PIC)

Deepika said, “Ranveer and I support and encourage each other... especially his dressing sense! In a way, there are not many changes from the time we were dating, except that now, we come home to each other. Professionally, we make our own decisions and personally, we decide everything together. For us, it’s been important from the beginning that we retain our own identities. I have brought in a little more professionalism and discipline into his life. I think he would like to believe that he has brought out the quirky side of me.”

The Chaapak star was also prodded about the Christmas photo with Ranveer which they shared on Instagram. Deepika revealed that she loves to decorate her house on Christmas. She mentioned that Ranveer loves this side of her where she is ‘house proud.’ Deepika said, “I love doing up my house and if there’s one thing that Ranveer loves about me, it is that I am house-proud. He is always trying to wrap his head around how I manage to multitask at work and I’m still able to put up a Christmas tree, set up the table and put up the wreath. I have always been like this.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The two will be seen playing Kapil Dev and Romi Dev and in the same interview, Deepika mentioned that it was great to be part of something light with Ranveer. ‘83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020. On the other hand, Deepika is busy with the promotions of Chhapaak. The film will star Vikrant Massey and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Credits :Bombay Times

Read More