Deepika Padukone accuses Katrina Kaif of plagiarism over one of her videos and we can't stop laughing

It looks like Deepika Padukone is having all the fun while being stuck at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak and here's just another instance of the same.

Coronavirus lockdown has left everyone locked inside their homes and while we obviously can't do much about it because that is the only thing that can help, people have been getting creative with their videos and posts on social media, thereby keeping us entertained. While a lot of time is spent doing things at home and in turn posting videos on social media, it looks like decided to carry forward her conversation with on social media as well. Both of them have been sharing updates from their homes as they spend time in quarantine and now, it turns out Deepika has something to say to Kat.

We all have been following Katrina's videos of home workouts, the cleaning, and other chores, right? Well, Deepika too has been sharing updates in a series she calls productivity in the times of COVID 19 and while her last episode saw her taking to workout, it looks like she was about to indulge in some utensil washing but Kat stole her idea. Just to add some humour, Deepika reposted Katrina's video on social media and wrote how the next episode of productivity in times of COVID 19 stands cancelled because Katrina did it and in fact, she also went on to add a hashtag that said plagiarism in times of COVID 19 and we definitely can't stop laughing. Now all that there is to wait for is Katrina's comment over this reshare.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post for Katrina Kaif right here:

Meanwhile, both Katrina and Deepika have not only been sharing updates from their day to day lives but in fact, they also keep emphasising on the fact as to how important is social distancing in the current scenario and that one should practice it after all.

