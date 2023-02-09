Deepika Padukone aces her airport look in the chicest way as she returns to Mumbai post shooting for Fighter

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the massive success of her recently released film Pathaan. She was seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is on its way to creating history with earth-shattering box office numbers. Amid enjoying the praise and appreciation, Deepika was seen jetting off to Kashmir to shoot for the second schedule of Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Today, the actress made her way back to Mumbai and she truly made a stylish airport appearance.

In the video, Deepika is seen sporting an all-black outfit styled with a pink checkered overcoat. She also sported black sunnies and completed her look with a clean middle-parted bun. As the paparazzi captured her, Deepika flaunted her dimples and the million-dollar smile. She definitely knows how to make heads turn at the airport in the chicest way. Have a look:

After her video was shared on social media, her fans were seen reacting to the same. They were all praise for her fashion sense. A fan wrote, "Queen is back." Another fan wrote, "She looks stunnnnnnnnnning and graceful as always." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Fighter will mark Deepika's first collaboration with Hrithik. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres in January 2024.

Work front

Deepika has a solid lineup of films in the pipeline. After Fighter, she will be seen in Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Netizens are super excited to see Deepika and Prabhas together. She also has The Intern remake with Big B. Earlier, the film starred Rishi Kapoor. But after his demise, Big B stepped in to do his part. Deepika also has Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. Rohit Shetty confirmed the same during an event of his last film, Cirkus.