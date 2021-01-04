  1. Home
Deepika Padukone aces the one legged wheel yoga pose with ease as she serves perfect Monday motivation

Striking a balance between working out and finding her inner calm, Deepika Padukone opted for yoga to kick-start her week.
Deepika Padukone had a chilly new year's eve with her husband Ranveer Singh and her family by her side. The actress even took to social media on Sunday to reveal what her holiday was like amidst the wild nature in Ranthambore. After a well-rested vacation, Deepika is back to business as the actress began her week on a fit note. Striking a balance between working out and finding her inner calm, the Chhapaak actress opted for yoga to kick-start her week.  

Thanks to social media, celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka shared a photo of the actress acing a difficult asana. Serving the perfect Monday motivation, Deepika can be seen wearing her workout gear and doing the one legged wheel asana. While it is anything but easy, the actress definitely makes it look effortless. 

Sharing Deepika's yoga photo, Anshuka captioned it, "#MondayMotivation @deepikapadukone Shapeshifting, keeping it bendy & strong with the #EkaPadaChakrasana - One legged Wheel Pose #Chakarasana #WheelPose #YogaMumbai #Flexibility #BackBend #DeepikaPadukone #AnshukaYoga." 

Check out Deepika's yoga asana below: 

On Sunday, Deepika also penned a note on her Ranthambore trip and urged her fans to spend quality time. She wrote, "For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break.." 

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

She can still salvage her career if she stays out of political statements and stay focussed. life is not easy in show biz with a new comer every single day .

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Deepika is always best

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

I love you Deepika