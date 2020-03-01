Deepika Padukone acing functional training in this video will give you Sunday motivation to hit the gym; Watch

Deepika Padukone pulls off battle ropes at 6 am on a Sunday morning and that's all the inspiration we need right now.

is one of the fittest actresses in B-Town. Tall and beautiful, the Padmavat actress seems to be keeping fitness and style at par. Talking about fitness, DP is quite hardworking and conscious about the same. She spends hours at the gym sweating it out for that perfect body! Watching her workout videos is always a delight for the eyes. Be it a Saturday or Sunday, she never misses a day at the gym.

Recently, a video of Deepika Padukone acing functional training like a pro has surfaced on the internet and it will give you the perfect Sunday motivation to hit the gym. In the video, Deepika is seen doing the battle ropes exercise in the gym at 6 am in the morning on a Sunday. That's some real dedication! The actress is wearing all black athleisure and looks super stylish as she exercises along with her trainer.

Check out the video:

Towards the end of the video, Deepika also shows her fun side as she dances to the track Lungi Dance from her film Chennai Express. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has 4 films in her pipeline. The actress recently featured in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak that fetched her critical acclaim and now she is gearing up for her forthcoming projects.

