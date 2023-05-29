Deepika Padukone admits binge-watching THIS controversial show; Reveals her favorite cartoon

Deepika Padukone, the celebrated actress is currently on top of her game with back-to-back promising projects in her kitty. The popular star was last seen in Pathaan, the spy thriller that featured Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role and emerged as one of the biggest successes in the history of Hindi cinema. Later, Deepika Padukone garnered immense popularity with her appearance at the Academy Awards 2023 event and several other international events.

Recently, Deepika Padukone treated her fans with a surprise AMA session on her official Instagram handle. The Cocktail actress had a highly fun interaction with her followers and answered a few selected questions. Interestingly, the usually calm and composed star showcased the rarely-seen entertaining side of her personality with her answers.

Deepika Padukone admits binge-watching Indian Matchmaking

During the AMA session, a few of the fans asked Deepika Padukone which show is she currently binge-watching. The famous actress answered this million-dollar question with a super fun video posted on her Instagram story. Deepika, who initially hesitated, suddenly had a big, naughty smile on her face, as she answered: "Indian Matchmaking." However, the actress immediately ran away and quickly got into her vanity van, before her staff members and fans judged her for her choice of show for binge-watching.

Deepika's favorite cartoon

During the AMA session, a few of the fans also asked Deepika Padukone which is her all-time favorite cartoon. The actress, who immediately stated that it is Scooby Doo, also entertained her followers by singing a few lines of the iconic title song of the cartoon, which is loved by all generations.

Deepika Padukone's work front

As you may know, the talented actress is currently busy shooting Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie, which will mark Deepika's first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, is slated to hit the theatres in January 2024.

The Bollywood star is also all set to make her Telugu debut with the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Project K. She is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas in the film, which is helmed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin. The movie, which is set to release by the first half of 2024, is releasing in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

