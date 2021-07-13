Deepika Padukone admits Veronica in Cocktail was turning point for her: It changed a lot for me professionally

As Cocktail Turns 9, Deepika Padukone went down memory lane and remembered how her role as Veronica will always be special. She also revealed why she had 'butterflies in her tummy when Imtiaz asked her to re-read Veronica's part.

Actress has come a long way since her debut and one of the characters she played in her film Cocktail, Veronica, happens to be close to her heart. This fact was revealed by her in her recent chat with a leading daily as the film clocked in 9 years today. Not just this, Deepika also went on to share how playing Veronica was a 'turning point' in her career and personal life. Remembering how she was chosen to play Veronica, Deepika reflected on Cocktail as the film turned 9 today.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Deepika agreed that Veronica's role for her in Cocktail turned out to be a turning point for her. "If a character resonated with millions, then obviously there was something about it that audiences empathised with." Further, talking about it, she also said that Veronica will always be one of her most special characters as it changed everything for her professionally and personally as well. She added, "Veronica will always be one of my most special characters I've played; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally."

Veronica, for those not aware, was a feisty girl who wore her heart on her sleeve and lived life by her rules. How her life changes after she meets Meera and Gautam aka Diana Penty and , is the story of the film. Remembering how she prepared for Veronica's role, Deepika told Hindustan Times that she had 'butterflies' in her tummy but also knew that she was ready for the role.

Talking about it, she revealed that she was originally given the script for Meera aka Diana's part. However, Imtiaz Ali called her and asked her to re-read it with Veronica's bits. "After a couple of days and giving it some thought, I understood what meant and saw what he saw." She also credited Homi Adajania, director of Cocktail, for giving her confidence to play Veronica. She added, "I don't think I would have been able to do what I did if it wasn't for Homi Adajania. He gave me wings to fly and made me believe I could do no wrong."

The film managed to make a special place in people's hearts and the friendship between Deepika, Saif and Diana's on-screen characters, left many feeling relatable. Deepika's role of an outgoing, vulnerable girl seems to have been quite different from her previous films and hence, managed to leave an impact on her fans too.

