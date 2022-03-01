Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Rekha glisten in white in unseen pic from SLB's Gangubai Kathiawadi screening

Over the past few days, the magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has spread across the nation. From celebs to cinema lovers, all are smitten by Alia Bhatt's performance in SLB's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, an unseen photo featuring Deepika Padukone, Rekha and Alia with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has surfaced on social media and it certainly will make it hard for you to take your eyes off of it. With all the three gorgeous ladies dressed in white, the unseen photo is bound to go viral.

Taking to his social media handle, Sudeep Chatterjee, the cinematographer of Gangubai Kathiawadi, shared the unseen photo from the screening of the film. The picture featured Alia, Deepika and evergreen Rekha posing with Bhansali. The picture-perfect moment gave us a glimpse of the fun celebrity screening of the film that took place last week. Alia, Deepika and Bhansali looked elated to be sharing the frame with Rekha. Sharing it, he wrote, "Happiness."

See Deepika, Alia, Rekha posing with SLB:

Deepika and Rekha were among the many celebs who had joined Alia and Sanjay at the screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi last week. Alia and Deepika had arrived together at the screening and were papped at Bhansali's office after the screening as well.

Meanwhile, Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi has received rave reviews from critics, fans and celebs. From Ranveer Singh to Varun Dhawan, all have lauded Alia's act in the film. Starring Alia in the lead, the film also has Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

