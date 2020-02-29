Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt are in awe of Taimur Ali Khan while he helps during Kareena Kapoor Khan's shoot

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt go gushing over Taimur Ali Khan's video from parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's shoot. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and took their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan along with them on a shoot today and photos and videos from the same have been doing the rounds on the internet. The three of them were snapped on the sets of the shoot and everyone sure seemed to be all happy in the photos we have seen. However, it looks like Tim Tim had the most fun and productive day since he was a part of the shoot as well.

Yep, you read it right. A video where Taimur is working with the wind hair blower along with some assistance and well, it has left him wondering if he is the boss or the assistant in the first place. None the less, it also has B-town divas and gushing over this tiny tot as both of them dropped in comments on the video. While Deepika wrote 'steal him,' Alia left a comment saying 'omg' along with the kiss emoji.

Check out Taimur's video and Deepika and Alia's comments right here:

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan pose for a photoshoot while kiddo Taimur Ali Khan looks over; Check it out)

In another photo, we can also see what is it that he is using this wind blower on as both Saif and Kareena are posing for the photo shoot, and he has his back on the camera, but while we thought he is just looking over, now we know what he was up to.

Credits :Instagram

Read More