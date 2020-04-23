Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt goofing around in this unmissable throwback PHOTO will leave you in awe

BFFs Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's throwback picture from the sets of a show is pure gold. Check it out.

Bollywood stars are known not only for their stellar performances in movies but also because of their unbreakable bonds and friendships. Be it the Kapoor sisters and the Arora sisters or be it and , the friendships between these celebrities are known to all. The Bollywood divas and are also known to be best of friends. The two of them are often clicked together and set major friendship goals for others out there.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Alia and Deepika in which they are seen goofing around on the sets of a show. The two of them are seen sitting closer to one another while looking at the other side and having a good laugh about something. Alia is seen making a pout face while holding a coffee cup on her hands and the same has been done by Deepika too who flashes her beaming smile. The latter is seen wearing a sleeveless white dress in which she looks stunning. Alia, on the other hand, looks pretty in a printed black dress.

Check out Alia and Deepika’s throwback picture below:

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen alongside veteran actor in the remake of The Intern. She will also feature along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a yet-to-be-titled movie helmed by Shakun Batra. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in ’s Brahmastra co-starring and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. She will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia will be collaborating with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2.

Credits :instagram

