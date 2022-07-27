Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt or Kiara Advani: Who should play Madhubala in the late actress’ biopic? VOTE

Madhubala has been one of the most talented actresses Indian Cinema has ever witnessed. From her flawless beauty to her impeccable acting prowess, Madhubala was always a treat to watch. And now, decades after her demise, Madhubala Ventures Private Limited (established by Bhushan and her partners – Arvind Kumar Malviya, Prashant Singh, Madhurya Vinay and Vinay Malviya) has teamed up with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited (that are producing Shaktimaan trilogy along with Sony Pictures International Productions) to make a biopic based on the life of the legendary actress.

Ever since the news of Madhubala’s biopic surfaced, there have been several speculations about which actress will be a perfect choice for this big role. So far, names like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon have been doing the rounds. For the uninitiated, Deepika has been a part of period dramas like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani and even won hearts with her performance as Chhapaak. On the other hand, Alia, who has carved a niche for herself as a versatile actress, has left everyone in awe of her performance as Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides Kiara and Kriti have also proved their mettle time and again on the big screen.

Meanwhile, producer Bhushan exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It has been my long-standing dream to do something for my beloved sister, who lived a very short yet momentous life. All my sisters and I have joined hands to make this dream come true. With God’s blessings, and the dedication of my partners – Arvindji, Prashant and Vinay, I am confident that this biopic will be made successfully on a grand level. We need everyone’s blessings to put together this project beautifully”. To note, Madhubala’s biopic is expected to hit the floors next year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Madhubala biopic set to take off; Her youngest sister teams up with Shaktimaan producers