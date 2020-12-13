Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt wish filmmaker Meghna Gulzar with adorable posts on her birthday; Take a look

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhat have recently taken to their Instagram stories to wish ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar on her 47th birthday.

Legendary lyricist, poet and filmmaker Gulzar and Bollywood actress Rakhee Gulzar’s one and only daughter, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has turned a year older today. She is celebrating his 47th birthday on December 13, 2020. Many celebrities, as well as fans, are pouring in birthday wishes for the ace filmmaker on social media. Now, Bollywood actors and Alia Bhat, who have worked in Meghna’s directorial like Raazi and Chhapaak, have taken to their Instagram stories to wish the birthday girl.

Deepika shared a beautiful monochrome picture of Meghna and wrote, “Happy Birthday. Hope you’re having the best day ever by treating yourself just a little bit! Love You Mama! @meghnagulzar,” followed with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, shared a throwback BTS picture of her along with Meghna from the sets of Raazi. She captioned the picture as, “Happy bday Megs!! I hope you’re having the bestest day with beer and peanuts….love you loads!!” It seems like both Deepika and Alia share a great bond with the director.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt’s birthday wishes for Meghna Gulzar here:

Deepika Padukone has worked in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. The film was released on January 10, 2020. Deepika essays the role of Malti, who falls victim to a brutal acid attack and later decides to fight for justice for other acid attack victims.

While Alia Bhatt has worked in Raazi, a Meghna Gulzar’s directorial. In the film, Alia shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal. It was released on May 11, 2018. Alia portrayed the role of Sehmat Khan, who is an undercover RAW agent and is married into a Pakistani family.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Meghna Gulzar: How filmmaker gave Alia, Deepika remarkable roles with Raazi & Chhapaak

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×