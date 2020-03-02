Deepika Padukone is all hearts for Katrina Kaif's latest PHOTO; Wishes her 'Good Luck'

Katrina Kaif has mesmerized everyone with her latest picture in which she is sporting an orange dress. Deepika Padukone has left a comment on the same. Check it out.

is undoubtedly the ultimate Bollywood diva and there is no denial about this fact. When it comes to style sense and fashion choices, the Bharat actress’ name is taken at the forefront and serves as an inspiration for numerous young girls out there. Be it slaying in a red saree to making heads turn in a regal pantsuit, Katrina does it all! This is the reason why her fans and well-wishers are mesmerized with her beauty and style.

The Thugs of Hindostan actress is frequently active on social media and often keeps on sharing pictures and videos regularly. Today also, Katrina has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen flaunting an orange-colored bodycon dress. As soon as she shared the picture, comments started pouring in at a massive scale. But there is one comment which has caught everyone’s attention and it is given by none other than herself!

Check out Katrina Kaif’s picture below:

Deepika, who shares a good rapport with the Fitoor actress is all hearts for her photo and writes, ‘Good Luck’ on the comments section thereby wishing the latter for her upcoming projects.

Check out Deepika’s comment on Katrina Kaif’s picture below:

Coming back to Katrina, the actress has been making a lot of headlines off late owing to the rumors of her alleged relationship with Vicky Kaushal. The two of them have often been spotted by the paparazzi and onlookers at various events and occasions thereby creating a buzz on social media.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif adds a pop of orange to her OOTD and kick starts her week on a bright note at an event)

Credits :Instagram

Read More