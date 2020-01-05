Deepika Padukone is all smiles as she celebrates her 34th birthday with acid attack survivors in Lucknow

With just a few days left for Chhapaak to hit the theatres, Deepika Padukone is not leaving any stone unturned and is going all out for the film's promotions.

is celebrating a birthday like no other. The actress, who turns 34 today, was spotted at the Mumbai airport today morning as she left for Chhapaak's promotions with husband . With just a few days left for the film to hit the theatres, Deepika is not leaving any stone unturned and is going all out for the film's promotions. Today, on her birthday, the actress travelled to Lucknow to celebrate her special day with acid attack survivors.

Joining Deepika was her director Meghana Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey. Apart from interacting with the press, Deepika spent some time with acid attack survivors at a cafe run by them and also posed for pictures. Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life Chhapaak is based, was also present for the event. For her day out in Lucknow, the actress went full Desi as she wore a golden and white ethnic outfit.

Revealing her birthday plans, the actress had earlier told HT, "I will be in Lucknow to celebrate the day at a cafe run by acid attack survivors. I will be with them for a day. I have spent a considerable amount of time with many of them during the making of the film. So it was important for me to be with them on my special day."

Check out Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's day out in Lucknow:

