Deepika Padukone allegedly accepts drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash during NCB probe: Report

Actress Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash have been called by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning today. The actress has reportedly accepted her drug chats with Karishma while NCB’s grilling.

In the latest report by Times Now, the news channel claims to have accessed inside details of ’s questioning with the Narcotics Control Bureau. Times Now report stated that the actress was confronted about the alleged drug chats with Karishma Prakash, her manager. It also further reported that Deepika has allegedly accepted the drug chats. The report by the news channel shared the updates regarding Deepika's questioning by the NCB 5 member team that was headed by Deputy Director, KPS Malhotra. It further reported that Deepika was allegedly asked to keep her phone away during the probe.

The new report by Times Now claimed that Deepika was apparently confronted about her alleged drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash by the NCB officials amid a probe. Reportedly, the chats that were in question dated back to 2017, and in the same, Deepika was being allegedly speaking to Karishma about 'hash, weed and maal.' Karishma Prakash too is present at the NCB Office for her questioning. She has been called in for the second day of questioning today. Earlier, Times Now reported that the NCB team questioning Deepika apparently includes women officers as well.

Deepika was in Goa when she was served a summon from NCB for the probe. The actress was present in Goa for the shooting of her next film with Shakun Batra. However, post getting the summon, Deepika chartered a flight to Mumbai with and returned to the city. On Saturday morning, Deepika arrived at 10 AM at the NCB office for questioning by the NCB officials. Times Now also had reported earlier that when her questioning began, Deepika was explained details of the NDPS Act 1985 by the officials.

